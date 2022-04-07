Sycamore Kiwanis Club donates $1K to Family Service Agency of DeKalb

SYCAMORE - The Sycamore Kiwanis Club recently donated $1,000 to the Family Service Agency of DeKalb County to help offset costs involved when the agency moved locations in 2019 to 1325 Sycamore Road in DeKalb.

The Family Service Agency of DeKalb County building fund is on a mission to raise the remainder of a $1.9 million project the agency underwent in 2019 to relocate and renovate. The fund started because of the limits of the agency’s former facility. The Family Service Agency of DeKalb oversees five community programs, including youth mentoring, the Center for Counseling, the Children’s Advocacy Center, Community Action Program and senior services.

The Sycamore Kiwanis Club is part of Kiwanis International, a global organization of volunteers whose goal is to change the world one child and one community at a time. Kiwanis service projects are aimed towards helping communities, especially the needs of children, by dedicating more than 6 million volunteer hours every year and investing more than $100 million every year in service projects that strengthen communities and help serve children.

Sycamore’s Kiwanis Club meets at 6 p.m. on the first and third Tuesday of every month at the Golf Clubhouse at Sycamore Park, 940 E. State St., Sycamore. During the pandemic, meetings will take place via Zoom at sycamorekiwanis.com.