Ready, set, hunt: Check out these DeKalb County area Easter egg hunts

A number of egg hunts and other activities have been planned leading up to Easter, which will be Sunday, April 17, this year. Events around DeKalb County include:

DeKalb

The DeKalb Park District will host Breakfast with the Bunny and two egg hunts. The breakfast will be from 9 to 10:30 a.m. Saturday, April 9, at the Hopkins Park Terrace Room, 1403 Sycamore Road. The fee is $10 residents/$13 nonresidents. A free egg hunt for children ages 2-10 will begin at 11 a.m. Saturday, April 9, at Hopkins Park. A Teen Glow-in-the-Dark Egg Hunt for ages 11-17 will begin at 8 p.m. Wednesday, April 13, in Hopkins Park. The fee is $5 residents/$6 nonresidents. To register for Breakfast with the Bunny or the teen egg hunt, visit dekalbparkdistrict.com or call 815-758-7756.

Sycamore

The Sycamore Park District’s Tween Flashlight Egg Hunt will run from 6:30 to 8:30 p.m. Thursday, April 14, at the Community Center, 480 S. Airport Road. The event will include music, games, pizza, crafts and a remote control car racing challenge. The fee is $15 residents/$20 nonresidents. Breakfast with the Bunny will be held from 7:30 to 9:15 a.m. Saturday, April 16, at the Community Center. The fee is $7 residents/$8 nonresidents in advance. Tickets at the door cost $10. To register for these events, visit sycamoreparkdistrict.com.

Genoa

The Genoa Park District will host an egg hunt for ages 5 and older at 10 a.m. Saturday, April 16, at Chamberlain Park, 400 E. Second St. Children will be separated by age groups and the Easter bunny will make an appearance. A Glow in the Dark Easter Egg Hunt for ages 10-15 will begin at 8:15 p.m. Thursday, April 14, at Chamberlain Park. The fee is $5 residents/$6 nonresidents. Registration is required; visit genoaparkdistrict.com.

Sandwich

The Sandwich Park District will host a Spring Holiday Egg Hunt from 9:30 to 10:30 a.m. Saturday, April 16, at Knights Park, 1001 N. Latham St. There will be three age divisions: 3 and under, 4-8, 8 and up. The Easter Bunny will be at the egg hunt for pictures. The event will take place rain or shine, but will be canceled in the event of lightning. For information, visit sandwichparkdistrict.org.

Cortland

The Cortland Lions Club will host egg hunts and visits with the Easter Bunny from 5:30 to 7:30 p.m. Friday, April 15, at Cortland Community Park, 70 S. Llanos St. From 5:30 to 6:30 p.m., there will be crafts, face painting, games and the Easter Bunny visits. The Junior Egg Hunts for ages 0 to 12 will take place from 6:30 to 7:30 p.m. and a Flashlight Egg Hunt for ages 13 to 18 will begin at 7:30 p.m. For information, visit www.facebook.com/festivalandparade.

Malta

DeKalb County Community Gardens will hold its Flashlight Easter Egg Hunt for adults at 6:30 p.m. Friday, April 8, at Jonamac Orchard, 19412 Shabbona Road. The Cider House will be open and Tinez Tacos food truck will offer food for purchase. More than 5,000 eggs filled with cash and prizes will be hidden. Tickets cost $20. To register, visit https://bit.ly/2022EggHunt