Former Midwest Museum of Natural History building for sale in Sycamore

SYCAMORE - The building which once housed the Midwest Museum of Natural History is for sale, according to the Sycamore Park District.
The former museum closed its doors permanently in February of 2020, after a decision made by the museum’s board of directors. A former board member said at the time the closure was " a long time coming,” citing multiple factors which led to the board decision.
The museum’s location, 425 State St. in downtown Sycamore, formerly a Universalist Church built in 1875 and a community center, is owned by the Sycamore Park District.
According to the listing, posted Wednesday on the park district website, the 20,076-square-foot, two-floor building with a nearly finished basement is being sold for $80,000.
The building is zoned for commercial use in Sycamore’s downtown strip.
It has a working elevator which was certified in 2021, a roof which is 17 years old, an HVAC system which, according to the listing, has “several units reportedly in need of replacement,” and a sprinkler system which “reportedly has a few leaks and there are numerous discolored ceiling tiles noted.”
While the museum’s exhibits have been removed from the space, there remain various framing and platforms for display areas in need of removal as well, according to the listing.
The Sycamore Park District is utilizing the commercial real estate services of Adam Katz.