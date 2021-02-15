Jeff Keicher announces endorsement for Cohen Barnes in DeKalb mayoral race

SYCAMORE – Illinois State Rep. Jeff Keicher, R-Sycamore, announced he will endorse Cohen Barnes for Mayor of DeKalb in the upcoming non-partisan election on April 6, 2021, according to a news release.

DeKalb Mayor Jerry Smith announced he will be stepping aside at the end of his one term as DeKalb’s Mayor.

“I’ve worked extensively on issues in DeKalb and I’ve worked extensively with many groups in DeKalb. I’m always impressed with the tenacity to get stuff done in DeKalb” Keicher said. “Cohen Barnes has been a strong leader in non-profits and economic development. He has a clear understanding of the needs of the community and the energy needed to lead DeKalb into the future.” Keicher’s district covers a large part of DeKalb. “He stepped right up and helped establish supportive networks and resources when COVID first hit.”

“I had the opportunity to work alongside Cohen and others in the efforts to secure the Ferrara Candy project and the Facebook data center. He demonstrated time and again the leadership skills that would make him an excellent Mayor for DeKalb”, commented Representative Keicher. “But most importantly is his selfless pursuit and belief in DeKalb’s potential.”

Candidate Barnes said, “I am pleased to have the endorsement of Representative Keicher and look forward to working with him as an advocate for the people of DeKalb.”