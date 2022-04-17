Sewer, water main work continues on North 13th Street in DeKalb

DeKALB - Sewer and water main work on North 13th Street in DeKalb continues as the city’s public works crews prepare to resurface the street.

According to a social media post from the city of DeKalb this week, 650 feet of water main has been installed, and 14 sanitary sewer laterals have been replaced.

Crews have water main replacements planned on North 14th Street, north of Clark Street, which will be followed by a resurfacing of the road.

Once the project is complete, an estimated 2,300 feet of water main will be replaced between Sycamore Road and Clark Street.

Simultaneously, the Kishwaukee Water Reclamation District is replacing sanitary sewer laterals to about 40 homes.

Once the underground work is completed around mid-June, the city said it will then begin resurfacing the roads.