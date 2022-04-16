DeKalb residents could see 3.5% increase on future water bills

DeKALB - DeKalb residents could soon see a 3.5% increase to their water bills, as city officials mull over whether to increase the rate to adjust for rising costs due to inflation.

According to city documents, the increase would result in an average monthly cost of $39.67 per 6,000 gallons of water. The 3.5% rate is what the DeKalb City Council is leaning toward implementing, after a 7-1 first round vote this week to approve the changes, whcih would go into effect April 1, for the July 1 billing cycle for DeKalb residents.

The changes won’t be approved until a final round vote by the council, expected a future meeting. The next scheduled DeKalb City Council meeting is Monday, April 25.

According to DeKalb city code, annual water rate adjustments are subject to increases depending on the most recent Consumer Price Index. That’s the measure of the average price of goods and services over time, or the measure of inflation.

Fifth Ward Alderman Scott McAdams, who voted against a rate increase, said he was concerned about how residents will be impacted.

“Consumers are really pinched at this time, with inflationary pressures on pretty much everything,” McAdams said. “I have reached out to the ward and asked for their input, and they have been very responsible about balancing needs verses their own cost. The CPI is a wonderful tool when everything is balanced but I think things are not balanced at this time.”

The city council was presented with three options for potential rate increases based on inflation costs, city documents show. If the city of DeKalb went with the proposed CPI adjustment, it would result in a 7.1% increase to monthly bills, or about $2.72 per month.

Instead, the city is proposing an increase of 3.5%, which is half of the current CPI and would result in an average monthly water cost of $1.34 per month.

“This approach is all the more important because of the climbing consumer price increases state-wide and nation wide,” documents stated.

During discussion at this week’s city council meeting, city officials said if no increase was made to water bill rates this year, it could potentially mean higher increases next year.

“Let’s say we were to do no increase, next year we would have a more difficult conversation,” City Manager Bill Nicklas said. “It is always a balancing act, where now we are making up for the previous year.”

Ward 1 Alderwoman Carolyn Morris voted in favor of a 3.5% increase.

"I think it is important we are increasing at the appropriate rate so that next year it is not a giant increase," Morris said.
















