Hinckley police announces school resource officer with Hinckley-Big Rock schools

HINCKLEY – The Hinckley Police Department announced that it will partner with Hinckley-Big Rock School District 429 to have a police school resource officer assigned as a liaison between the schools and the police.

The police officer not only will enforce the law in the schools, but also will serve as a resource for students and staff who have questions or are in need.

The new police liaison, officer James Kerry, will be the contact person for things that pop up in the schools regarding security, reports, training, referral services and being a helping hand. Officer Kerry will be visiting Hinckley-Big Rock Elementary, Middle School and the high school once a week, as well as any extracurricular activities where he may be needed.

Officer Kerry will officially begin in his new role by participating in a training seminar for school staff and by stopping and introducing himself at each of the schools on opening day.

To contact officer Kerry, call 815-286-7465 or email officerkerry@HinckleyIL.com.