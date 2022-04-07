Kishwaukee College to offer five short-term training programs

MALTA – The Kishwaukee College Continuing Education department will offer five short-term training programs for students during the summer of 2022 semester.

According to a news release, the programs are designed to provide students with skills and training needed to meet local workforce demands. The programs range from 11 to 20 weeks and will be offered online, in-person and in hybrid form.

The summer short-term training programs are:

• Pharmacy Technician: May 8 through Aug. 20 (Online): Pharmacy technicians assist pharmacists to dispense prescription medication while performing a variety of other duties in a pharmacy setting. Workforce Innovation and Opportunity Act (WIOA) funding is available to those who qualify.

• Sterile Processing Technician: May 8 through Aug. 13 (Online): Sterile processing technicians provide support to all patient care services in a health care facility. They are responsible for decontaminating, cleaning, processing, assembling, sterilizing, storing and distributing the medical devices and supplies needed in patient care, especially during surgery.

• Phlebotomy Technician: June 13 through Sept. 2 (In-person): Phlebotomists are skilled health care professionals who have been trained to collect, transport, handle and process blood and other specimens for laboratory analysis using venipuncture and micro collection techniques. Instruction and in-person practice will be conducted from 9:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. on Mondays, Tuesdays and Thursdays at Kishwaukee College, 21193 Malta Road, Malta.

• Dental Assistant: May 8 through Saturday (Online lecture/In-person practice): Dental assistants are skilled health care professionals who work closely with dentists and dental hygienists to provide quality preventive and corrective dental care and administrative support in dental offices. In-person practice will be conducted from 6 to 9 p.m. on three Tuesdays in a local dental office.

• Veterinary Assistant: July 24 through Dec. 16 (Online lecture/In-person practice): Veterinary assistants are critical members of a veterinary staff trained to assist veterinarians and veterinary technicians with medical procedures on sick and injured animals. In-person lecture/practice will be conducted from 5 to 8 p.m. on Wednesdays at Ashton Animal Clinic-Kaneville, 47 W 276 Main Street Road, Elburn, and from 4:30 to 7:30 p.m. on Fridays at Ashton Animal Clinic, 705 Main St., Ashton.

Contact Melissa Gallagher at mgallagher1@kish.edu to schedule a phone meeting to discuss your program of interest and possible funding options. For information on short-term training at Kishwaukee, visit kish.edu/shortterm.