NIU students aim for Guinness World Record with world’s largest paper snowflake

Jessica Labatte, Northern Illinois University associate professor of art, (left) and photography student Qiming Ruan, a senior, draw out a design on the giant paper snowflake they are making along with other students in the photography department Tuesday, March 29, 2022, in the Convocation Center at NIU in DeKalb. The students are attempting to break the world record for the largest paper snowflake. (Mark Busch - mbusch@shawmedia.com/Mark Busch - mbusch@shawmedia.co)