Sycamore teachers’ union files intent to strike amid stalled negotiations

File photo - About 200 members of the Sycamore Education Association attended the school board meeting held Tuesday, Jan. 11, 2022 at Sycamore High School. Negotiations between the Sycamore Education Association and Sycamore School District 427 are still ongoing, and no agreement has yet been reached. Their previous contract expired 164 days ago on July 31, 2021. (Katrina Milton)