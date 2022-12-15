DeKalb man injured, tased in county courthouse lobby incident after police say he resisted arrest on retail theft warrant

SYCAMORE – A DeKalb man was tased by police and then allegedly injured himself during a Wednesday morning incident at the DeKalb County Courthouse as sheriff’s deputies attempted to arrest him on an outstanding warrant and he resisted, authorities said.
John Neil, 32, of the 800 block of West Hillcrest Drive in DeKalb, was inside the DeKalb County Courthouse lobby around 9:10 a.m. when DeKalb County sheriff’s deputies attempted to arrest the man on what deputies said was an outstanding felony retail theft warrant.
Neil is charged with felony retail theft and resisting a peace officer. If convicted, he could face up to seven years in jail.
DeKalb County Sheriff Andy Sullivan said Neil had arrived at the courthouse Wednesday to attend a hearing on a different case. Officers approached him to inform him of an outstanding warrant.
According to the sheriff’s office, Neil first attempted to resist arrest by grabbing the handcuffs deputies tried to use.
One deputy tased Neil, though that appeared to have no effect, sheriff’s officials said. As another deputy placed handcuffs on Neil, he allegedly began to resist further.
Several spectators gathered in the first floor lobby area of the courthouse as Neil could be seen shouting, and wrestled with the three officers while on a lobby bench. Neil also could be heard repeatedly denying the theft. One deputy, a woman, told Neil that he wasn’t found guilty yet, simply facing a charge.
During the incident, Neil hit his own head against a wall, authorities alleged. When the man attempted to do it again, a deputy put his hand behind Neil’s head and discovered blood, according to the sheriff’s office.
As Neil struggled with police, deputies could be heard asking him where the blood was coming from. One deputy called an ambulance promptly after Neil’s injuries were determined serious enough to warrant medical attention. Paramedics from the Sycamore Fire Department arrived around 9:20 a.m.
He was taken Northwestern Medicine Kishwaukee Hospital in DeKalb, treated and released to police custody.
Niel’s being held at DeKalb County Jail and is expected to appear before a judge Thursday for a bond hearing on the retail theft and new charge.