Masked man tried entering unit at Sycamore’s Stone Prairie apartments, suspect at large: Police

SYCAMORE – A man wearing a mask allegedly struck a Sycamore resident in the face during a reported home invasion at a Stone Prairie apartment building midday Friday, Sycamore police said.
The incident was reported around 1:30 p.m. Friday in the 1100 block of Jenny Drive, according to a Sycamore Police Department news release.
Police said the resident reported that a man wearing a mask, black long-sleeved shirt, gloves, pants, red skater-style shoes and a tan backpack, entered their apartment, and a struggle began. During the tussle, the masked man allegedly struck the resident in the face. The resident pushed the intruder out of their apartment and locked the door, police said.
Sycamore Police Sgt. Ryan Hooper said the home invasion did not involve a forced entry and nothing was stolen during the invasion.
“It looks like it might’ve been an unlocked door,” Hooper said.
Hooper said the victim was not seriously injured and did not go to the hospital.
“The victim did not report any weapon or anything, he just got struck in the face with a fist,” Hooper said.
Police don’t know if the reported intruder and the victim knew each other, Hooper said, but an investigation is ongoing.
The Sycamore Police Department asks anyone who has information regarding the incident to call police at 815-895-3455.