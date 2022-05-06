DeKalb County sheriff’s deputies issue 57 distracted driving tickets during campaign

DeKALB - DeKalb County sheriff’s deputies recently issued nearly 60 citations for distracted driving during an April distracted driving enforcement campaign, according to the DeKalb County Sheriff’s Office.

According to a Thursday news release from the sheriff’s office, 57 handsfree law violations and 43 other citations were issued to area drivers in April.

Of the 43 other citations, 26 of them were speeding tickets, six citations were for driving without a valid license or on suspended or revoked license, five for no insurance and six were listed as “other violations,” according to the release.

“Distracted Driving Awareness Month allowed the DeKalb County Sheriff’s Office to bring a heightened to stop motorists from engaging in this deadly behavior,” Lt. Dave Aranda said in the news release.

Sheriff’s deputies worked with other state and local law enforcement agencies on the campaign.

The Illinois distracted driving campaign is funded with federal traffic safety funds administered by the Illinois Department of Transportation.







