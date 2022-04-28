Bond remains at $600K for Rockford man charged in armed robbery at Sycamore Walgreens

SYCAMORE - Bond will remain at $600,000 for a Rockford man accused of taking part in a February armed robbery at a Sycamore Walgreens, a judge ruled Thursday.
Brandon D. Cochran-Box, 19, of the 200 block of Glendale Avenue is charged with armed robbery, possession of a stolen motor vehicle and aggravated fleeing to elude a police officer. He was arrested on an outstanding warrant in Rockford Wednesday with a bond set at $600,000. He would need to post $60,000 to be released from jail.
During his first court appearance from DeKalb County Jail Thursday, DeKalb County Judge Phillip Montgomery ruled that Cochran-Box’s bond would remain as set. He would need to post $60,000 to be released from jail. Montgomery said Cochran-Box is also on a parole hold through the Illinois Department of Corrections.
Public Defender Tom McCulloch was appointed to represent Cochran-Box.
“We suggest you set bond and I’d advise him even if he wins the lottery, don’t post it,” McCulloch said.
The 19-year-old is accused of driving a stolen car to the pharmacy where three others brandished guns and attempted to steal prescription drugs and money. Police believe the man was the fourth and final person wanted in the incident, Sycamore Police Chief Jim Winters said.
Police allege Cochran-Box drove a 2020 black Acura RDX with the group in tow and then waited in the vehicle while the others committed the armed robbery. He’s accused of fleeing from the scene.
Winters said the Acura RDX was reported stolen out of Iowa and has since been returned to its owners.
Police allege Cochran-Box drove to the 24-hour Walgreens at 1340 DeKalb Ave. in Sycamore on Feb. 11 with a 16-year-old boy from Rockford, a 15-year-old boy from Beloit, Wisconsin and Mikevion C. Ingram, 18, of Rockford. The teenage boys and Ingram were arrested when police responding to the 911 call interrupted the robbery in progress.
The teenagers are charged with armed robbery and weapons offenses, Winters said. Ingram, of the 100 block of Flintride Drive in Rockford, is charged with armed robbery, a Class X felony, and attempted armed robbery. Ingram also remains held at the DeKalb County Jail on a $600,000 bond, Winters said.
If convicted of armed robbery, both adults face 30 years in prison.
Cochran-Box is next scheduled to appear in front of Judge Marcy Buick at 2:30 p.m. May 18.