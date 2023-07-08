Blu Door Decor closing its downtown DeKalb location

DeKALB – Blu Door Decor, the home goods store located in downtown DeKalb, is closing up shop for good later this month, its owner said Thursday.
The store’s last day of business will be July 22 at its location, 235 E. Lincoln Highway in DeKalb.
Owner Jana Nowak said the reason she’s decided to call it quits is simple.
“[I] just want to have more time with my family,” Nowak said. “I like the shop. I love the customers, but life’s just too short. [I’ve] got to spend more time with family.”
The establishment made the news about its closure public in a statement on social media Wednesday, saying, “Our store closing sale continues!”
Nowak said the community has responded in kind to hearing that Blu Door Decor plans to close.
Blu Door Decor has called DeKalb its home for six years, Nowak said.
“They definitely said they’re going to miss us,” she said. “The downtown is coming back to life. We’ve been a part of that. They’re going to miss us.”
Blu Door Decor is now offering patrons a special discount of up to 60% on all items throughout the store through July 22.
Nowak said business has been going smoothly and is not playing a part in her decision to close the shop.
“We’ve been very busy,” Nowak said.
Nowak said some of her biggest sellers right now are vintage items and furniture.
“The vintage items, whether it be furniture or home decor, that style is really hot right now,” she said.
Nowak said she’s going to miss a lot about running her own store.
“The customers, and I like the paints,” she said. “I do a lot of the painting in the shop, so [I’ll] definitely miss that.”
Nowak said that what she’s most proud to have accomplished as a business owner is easy to pinpoint.
“Being a part of downtown DeKalb coming back to life,” Nowak said. “There’s just so many new things down here. It’s been such a big plus for this pretty town.”