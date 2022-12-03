Attached garage fire in Sycamore is total loss for residents, leaves $100K worth of damage to home

SYCAMORE – A garage fire attached to a home on the south side of Sycamore Friday displaced residents and caused about $100,000 in damages, Sycamore fire officials said.

Crews were called around 8:35 a.m. Friday to the 1500 block of Pebblewood Drive for a report of a fire inside an attached garage in the single-story home, according to a news release from the Sycamore Fire Department.

When crews arrived, they found heavy fire coming from the attached garage, threatening the home’s living space, officials reported.

Sycamore firefighters initially fought the blaze from the outside of the garage, suppressing it enough to go inside and put out the rest, the release states.

The home’s attached garage was heavily damaged, officials said, and the home’s first floor also suffered smoke damage.

Firefighters also searched the residence for occupants but found none.

The fire was brought under control in about 15 minutes, the release states, though crews remained on the scene for about an hour to ventilate the home for smoke and salvage what they could.

No injuries to residents or firefighters were reported. The fire caused an estimated $100,000 in damages, however, and fire investigators determined the home was uninhabitable.

Residents were relocated, officials reported. Investigators believe the fire began in the garage, though the cause remains under investigation, the release states.

Fire response assistance was provided by Genoa, DeKalb, Burlington, Elburn, Cortland and Hampshire fire departments, as well as Sycamore police and public workers.