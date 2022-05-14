Police issue all-clear after reported Ridge Drive domestic incident in DeKalb

DeKALB - DeKalb police issued an all-clear about an hour after a citywide emergency alert went out Saturday asking residents to avoid the 800 block of Ridge Drive as officers responded to a potential incident with weapons.

DeKalb Police Chief David Byrd said the call turned out to one related to a domestic incident, though police believe the person suspected of the domestic call isn’t in the area anymore. A citywide emergency alert was issued shorty before 6:45 p.m. Saturday for what police said was an “active police presence” for a “possible weapons offense.”

The area of 832 Ridge Drive, which is the Ridge Apartment complex, was cleared about an hour later, according to a second citywide alert sent around 7:40 p.m. Saturday

“Really nothing here, it was a domestic is what it all boils down to,” Byrd said. “We could never confirm if there was a weapon involved or not. The offender is no longer on the scene.”

Byrd said police responded to the incident on high alert due to information a 911 caller, who knows the victim, reported. No injuries were reported in the incident, Byrd said.

“We just put it [the alert] out as a precaution because of the information received,” Byrd said.

This story was updated at 7:53 p.m. Saturday, May 14, 2022 with additional information DeKalb Police Chief David Byrd.