Spartan Style barber Don Henderson ready to put down scissors after 68 years

Sharon Henderson sits next to Don Henderson, on April 17, 2025. The couple has been married 67 years and will officially enjoy retirement together in May. (Camden Lazenby)

SYCAMORE – Don Henderson has been cutting hair since President Dwight D. Eisenhower was in office, and has operated a Sycamore barbershop since “Star Wars” premiered in theaters.

But that’s all set to change.

Henderson, 88, who started barber school in 1957, will retire at the end of the month. The shop will close April 30.

Spartan Style, 550 W. State St., Sycamore, the barbershop Henderson has operated since 1977, will close in conjunction with his retirement.

Jeff Henderson, 65, Don Henderson’s son, said his father has a “heart of gold” and would do anything for his customers.

“I think he’s got a lot of loyal customers from cutting their hair for years and years,” Jeff Henderson said.

Don Henderson, 88, points at a barber pole he was gifted for his barbershop, Spartan Style, on April 17, 2025. Henderson first learned to cut hair in 1957, while Dwight D Eisenhower was President. (Camden Lazenby)

Don opened his barbershop when he still was technically an apprentice, which meant he did not yet have his license to cut hair. Eventually, he was told he had to hire a licensed barber or risk being shut down. But that was in Elburn, almost two decades before he brought his business to Sycamore.

In 1977, after cutting hair in DeKalb for two years, Don opened his shop in Sycamore. He said a friend advised him against calling the business Don’s Barbershop – what he’d named his Elburn business.

“I was a stranger to Sycamore and he didn’t think that was a good idea,” Don Henderson said. “He thought I ought to tie it to the community somehow, thus Spartan Style was made.”

When he started his career, Don said men would line up for flat-top haircuts. But over the decades, he’s seen all sorts of trends come and go. He said there wasn’t one particular type of haircut he was particularly fond of giving, but admitted that being a barber “will force you to kind of keep up with the times.”

Over the almost half-century that Spartan Style has been open, Don has cut the hair of many people in the Sycamore community. That’s true, even today. Henderson said he’s maintained about 100 customers heading into the final few months of operating his business.

Sharon and Don Henderson have a look. around Spartan Style barbershop on April 17, 2025. (Camden Lazenby)

His wife, Sharon Henderson, 86, said “it’s been good” to know her husband’s business has been a community staple for 47 years. They’ve been married for 67 years.

“I know that he’s happy in what he’s been doing, so that means a lot,” Sharon Henderson said.

Sharon said she hasn’t relied on her husband for haircuts over their decades-long marriage, however. She’s used a separate hairstylist for most major haircuts, but he’s been able to use his skills to give her quick trims when needed.

Jeff Henderson, who now lives in Indiana and hasn’t had his father cut his hair in three decades, said no one other than his dad cut his hair until he was about 20.

“Having a dad as a barber made my first haircut from somebody besides him quite nerve-wracking,” Jeff Henderson said.

Don said he made his decision in fall 2024 to retire this year, and isn’t having any second thoughts.

“I wanted to quit while I still had some life left in me,” Don Henderson said.

In retirement, the Hendersons plan to travel, visiting children and grandchildren who live across the country. But before that, they’re ready to celebrate.

From 3 to 5 p.m. on May 2 at MVP Sports Bar, 124 California St., in downtown Sycamore, Don and Sharon Henderson will celebrate retirement with their family, customers and friends. The event is open to the public but is largely for his customers and family.

There will be no haircuts, however.