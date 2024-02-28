Tornado, severe thunderstorm warnings issued for DeKalb, Lee, La Salle counties Tuesday

The National Weather Service has issued a tornado warning for parts of DeKalb, La Salle and Lee counties, effective through 7:15 p.m. Tuesday, the latest in a wave of severe weather expected to hit tonight.

Sleet and hail fell across parts of western DeKalb County, as the storm is expected to head northeast through northern Illinois.

A severe thunderstorm warning also is in effect until 7:15 p.m. though it’s not the only alert residents should know about Tuesday.

A tornado watch also is in effect until 10 p.m. for nearly all of Northern Illinois, including Bureau, Cook, DeKalb, DuPage, Grundy, Kane, Kankakee, Kendall, La Salle, Lake, Lee, Livingston, McHenry, Putnam, Whiteside and Will Counties.

The NWS said few tornadoes are likely with the storm, along with widespread hail that could be around the size of an apple and scattered wind gusts of up to 70 mph.

A tornado watch means people in the listed counties should be aware of their environment while keeping an eye on the sky and an ear open to local media for broadcast information.

The NWS issues these tips for a tornado warning:

- Get as low indoors as possible, with basements preferred, and avoid windows.

- Tornadoes can be obscured by rainfall or come at night. If the tornado can be seen or heard, it may be too late.

- Don’t waste time opening or closing windows and doors, as it will not protect the building.

- Interior rooms are preferred if a basement is not available. Those in mobile homes should leave in advance of the storm and find a strong building. If there is no shelter available nearby, get into the nearest ditch, low spot or underground culvert.

- Limit outdoor plans or finish them early when tornadoes are possible, and stay close to a sturdy structure if being outside is absolutely necessary.

- Stay away from doors, windows and outside walls.