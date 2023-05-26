DeKalb woman allegedy stole more than $1.4M from her employer, Cole Pallet, over 6 years: Police

Paa’Shion T. Mhoon, 33, of the 1500 block of Farmstead Lane, DeKalb, is charged with the over $1 million, misappropriation of financial institution property over $1 million, both class X felonies, continuing financial crimes enterprise and three counts of forgery, according to DeKalb County court records. Prosecutors allege the fraud scheme began in 2017. (Inset photo provided by DeKalb Police Department) (Shaw Local News Network)