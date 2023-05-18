Sycamore school bus driver cited after collision with road work vehicle

SYCAMORE – The driver of a Sycamore District 427 school bus carrying five minors was cited by police Thursday for allegedly failing to yield after the bus collided with an asphalt paver vehicle, according to the DeKalb County Sheriff’s Office.
No children were injured in the crash, authorities said. The bus driver, James A. Stein, of Sycamore, also did not report injuries.
According to the sheriff’s office, deputies were called to the intersection of Thomas Drive and North Main Street, about a half mile from Sycamore Middle School, for reports of a traffic crash involving a 2020 Blue Bird Sycamore District 427 school bus and an asphalt paver.
The construction vehicle was doing roadwork in the intersection about 3 p.m. Thursday, according to the sheriff’s office.
Police said the driver of the school bus failed to yield to the construction equipment before the two vehicles collided.
Stein was cited by sheriff’s deputies for failure to yield to the right of way to a highway construction vehicle, the release shows.
The operator of the construction equipment, Gilberto Trujillio, of Round Lake, suffered minor injuries after he was struck by the school bus’ sideview mirror, said DeKalb County Sheriff Andy Sullivan. The worker was treated and released on the scene by paramedics.