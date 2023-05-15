Cortland woman identified after fatal two-vehicle crash in DeKalb

DeKALB – A 51-year-old Cortland woman was killed in a recent two-vehicle crash on Peace Road in DeKalb, authorities said Monday.
Erin Herek died after she suffered injuries following a head-on collision with another vehicle carrying two adults and two children, said DeKalb County Coroner Dennis Miller Monday.
DeKalb police responded to the two-vehicle crash around 8:50 p.m. May 10 on Peace Road, prompting a brief roadway shutdown. According to citywide emergency alert sent shortly before 9 p.m. May 10, Peace Road was shut down briefly from West Lincoln Highway to Pleasant Street.
DeKalb Police Chief David Byrd said Herek was alone in her car when the vehicle she was driving swerved into the oncoming traffic lane, striking another vehicle head-on.
Byrd said the vehicle that was struck was occupied by a woman, a man and their two children, who suffered significant injuries.
“But it appears they’re going to be non-life threatening,” Byrd said of the injured family.
The crash remains under investigation by the DeKalb Police Department.
Herek was pronounced dead on the scene, Byrd said.
The parents and two children who suffered serious injuries were taken by paramedics to Northwestern Medicine Kishwaukee Hospital, Byrd said.