DeKALB – DeKalb police are asking motorists to avoid a portion of Peace Road as authorities respond to a traffic crash, according to a citywide alert sent shortly before 9 p.m. Wednesday.

The alert states that Peace Road is shut down as of 8:50 p.m. Wednesday from West Lincoln Highway to Pleasant Street “due to an accident.”

“Please avoid the area for the next two hours,” the DeKalb police alert reads.

This is a developing story which will be updated as more information becomes available.