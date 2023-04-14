Republican Joseph Marcinkowski appointed to fill vacancy on DeKalb County Board

SYCAMORE – With family and friends in attendance, Joseph Marcinkowski was appointed to the DeKalb County Board Wednesday night, filling the seat left vacant by Karen Cribben, who recently stepped away from the role.

Marcinkowski, 33, a Republican from District 11, will sit on the County Board until Nov. 30 2024, when Cribben’s term was set to expire. Marcinkowski’s first board meeting will be April 19.

“It’s honestly an honor,” said Marcinkowski, who has a history of community service and public involvement and served eight years in the military.

Due to redistricting that went into place in 2022, District 11 includes all of Milan, Shabbona, Paw Paw, Victor, Clinton and Squaw Grove Townships, as well as Afton and Pierce Townships south of Perry Road, Somonauk Township west of Governor Beveridge Highway and north of Chicago Road and Sandwich Township north of Chicago Road.

As part of his military service, Marcinkowski said he participated in disaster relief for Japan through Operation Tomodachi after an earthquake and tsunami struck the country in 2011. In 2012, Marcinkwoski served a tour in Afghanistan before he was stationed in Washington D. C., where he said his political aspirations started.

“It’s great to be able to try and do things to help DeKalb County, and specifically District 11, and have a fresh thought,” Marcinkowski said.

Marcinkowski said he reached out to his local precinct committee people when he heard Cribben was leaving the board, creating a vacancy.

“I asked how can I get involved, what can I do,” Marcinkowski said. “There was some talks between myself, PCs, other PCs in the district, in the county, friends of mine that are involved in politics in the state and outside of the state of Illinois, and basically went from there of how can I get involved, what can I do.”

According to the National Archives, Marcinkowski was mentioned by President Barrack Obama during a July 4, 2013, speech on the South Lawn of the White House.

“We salute our sailors, like Petty Officer Joe Marcinkowski, who serves wounded warriors at Walter Reed, coordinating their care and supporting their families throughout their recoveries,” Obama said. “Thank you, Joe.”