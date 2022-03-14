DeKalb County has new county board districts: Which is yours?

All 24 seats of the DeKalb County Board are up for election during this year’s Primary and General Elections.

Because of the 2020 Census, DeKalb County required redistricting. In Nov. 2021, the board voted unanimously, 23-0, to approve a new district map, which can be found at dekalbcounty.org.

DeKalb County is divided into 12 districts based on population. Two members are elected from each district.

District 1 includes Franklin Township, Kingston, South Grove, Mayfield and Malta Townships.

District 2 includes Genoa Township and a portion of Sycamore Township that is mostly north of Peace Road.

District 3 is a portion of Sycamore Township that is mostly south of Peace Road and north of Route 64.

District 4 is a portion of Sycamore Township that is mostly south of Route 64 and a portion of Cortland Township north of Bethany Road.

District 5 includes a portion of Cortland Township south of Bethany Road and Route 64, a portion of DeKalb Township south of Fairview Drive and east of Peace Road, and north portions of Afton and Pierce Townships north of Perry Road.

District 6 is the northwest portion of DeKalb Township that is north of Lincoln Highway and west of Glidden Road.

District 7 is the central portion of DeKalb Township that encompasses downtown DeKalb north of Lincoln Highway and west of First Street.

District 8 is a northeast portion of DeKalb Township that is east of Glidden Road.

District 9 is a portion of DeKalb Township that is south of Sycamore Road, west of Peace Road and north of Fairview Drive.

District 10 is the southwest portion of DeKalb Township that is north of Fairview Drive, south of Lincoln Highway and mostly west of State Route 23/Fourth Street.

District 11 includes all of Milan, Shabbona, Paw Paw, Victor, Clinton and Squaw Grove Townships, as well as Afton and Pierce Townships south of Perry Road, Somonauk Township west of Governor Beveridge Highway and north of Chicago Road and Sandwich Township north of Chicago Road.

District 12 includes Somonauk Township east of Governor Beveridge Highway and Sandwich Township south of Chicago Road.

Changes between the new map and the previous map include District 1 no longer encompassing the Shabbona area; instead it will now include the Kingston area. District 2 now encompasses northern Sycamore Township and all of Genoa Township but no longer Kingston Township. District 3 covers most of northern Sycamore but only the southern half of Sycamore Township. District 5 now includes all of Cortland, the DeKalb County portion of Maple Park and the northern halves of Afton and Pierce townships; and District 11 now includes the Shabbona area.

For any questions regarding your district, contact the DeKalb County Clerk and Recorder’s office at 815-895-7147 or email elections@dekalbcounty.org.