Genoa-Kingston District 424 Superintendent resigns, will lead Beardstown School District in July

GENOA – Brent O’Daniell has resigned as Genoa-Kingston District 424′s superintendent, effective June 30, according to a news release from the district this week.

Since the Genoa-Kingston School Board appointed O’Daniell as the district’s superintendent in 2017, he has spearheaded advancements in communication as well as program and personnel evaluation, according to the release.

“It has been an honor to serve the community in this leadership role for the past 6 years,” O’Daniell said. “I am extremely proud of everything we have accomplished together at the district in preparing our students to excel and contribute to our community.”

O’Daniell – who is an active member of the Genoa area Kiwanis Club, according to the news release – spent the later half of his six years as superintendent leading the district through the COVID-19 pandemic.

On July 1, the day after he resigns from Genoa-Kingston District 424, O’Daniel will begin work in central Illinois as superintendent of Beardstown Community School District 15, according to the release. Approximately 1,400 students are enrolled across three campuses in Beardstown.

In the March 29 news release, the Genoa-Kingston District 424 Board of Education expressed thanks for O’Daniell’s time as district superintendent.

The Genoa-Kingston school board will hold a special meeting at 5:30 p.m. Monday to begin the search for the next district’s next superintendent.