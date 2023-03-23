More than 12 acres of land donated to DeKalb District 428

DeKALB – More than 12 acres of land has been donated to DeKalb School District 428 schools to either establish a school or set aside as farmland for the district’s vocational agriculture program on the city’s north end.

At Tuesday’s meeting, members of the school board voted to accept the donation from the family of Raymond and Frances Katz.

The two parcels of land donated are located at the southwest corner of Dresser and Normal roads on DeKalb’s north end.

The donor agreement stipulates that a plaque will be used to memorialize the district’s gift in honor of the memory of Raymond and Frances Katz by their children and grandchildren.