DeKalb man charged in downtown game store robbery, break-in at Lehan’s Drugs and damaging State Farm office

Javaughn J. Owens, 21, of DeKalb, is accused of robbing a downtown business midday Friday, Jan. 20, 2023, forcing the There’s Fun In Store gaming shop’s clerk to hand over hundreds of dollars in cash. Police say he's also at fault for a burglary at Lehan's Drug Store and damaging a State Farm office downtown. (Inset provided by DeKalb County Jail, courthouse photo by Mark Black for Shaw Local) (Shaw Local News Network)