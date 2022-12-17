Chicago developer’s $30M purchase offer declined for unincorporated Suburban apartments, city annex plan halted

Chicago-based developer Clear Investment Group LLC has offered $30 million to purchase privately-owned rental communities Suburban Estates and Suburban Apartments on North Annie Glidden and Twombly Roads in unincorporated DeKalb County. The 80-acre site would be annexed into the city of DeKalb under a new proposed governmental agreement with the city, DeKalb County government and Clear Investment, according to city documents released Thursday, Aug, 4, 2022. (Kelsey Rettke)