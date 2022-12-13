Two incumbents, new face among first to file candidacies for DeKalb City Council in 2023 election

DeKALB – The first day to file nomination packets in the April 4 election for DeKalb aldermen brought out a handful of candidates to DeKalb City Hall Monday, with several who seek reelection, and a newcomer among the ranks.

Fifth Ward Alderman Scott McAdams and First Ward Alderwoman Carolyn Morris were among the first two incumbents to throw their hat in the ring. John Walker, a UPS employee who also runs a tenant advocacy office in town, is the first newcomer to join the race.

Among the open positions are aldermanic seats in Wards 1, 3, 5 and 7. Ward 7 incumbent Tony Faivre will not seek reelection.

McAdams, first elected in 2019, said he feels compelled to run again for DeKalb City Council.

“I’ve really enjoyed the constituency services part of the job, which is 90% of what the job is – talking to people, getting their opinions, feeling out what their position is in situations and then determining the position of the board is based on the people I talk to,” McAdams said.

DeKalb City Council Ward 5 alderman Scott McAdams talks to mayor Cohen Barnes Monday, Dec. 12, 2022, at City Hall. McAdams, who is running for re-election, was among the first candidates in line Monday at 8:30 a.m. when filing opened at City Hall. (Mark Busch - mbusch@shawmedia.com/Mark Busch - mbusch@shawmedia.com)

Walker said he wants to make a positive impact on the City Council. In an October meet-and-greet with community members, Walker said his priorities include lowering taxes, supporting responsible housing and developing business.

“There’s change that needs to be brought to the seventh ward but not only the seventh ward the city of DeKalb,” Walker said. “I honestly believe I’m the man to do that. … We all need to understand we can learn from each other with some of the things I can bring to a City Council.”

Morris, also elected in 2019, said she’s motivated to continue the work of the City Council.

“Certainly I’d love to continue the work that we’ve started here,” Morris said. “I think that we’ve done a lot of amazing things specifically in the past two years and I’d love to see that continue.”

DeKalb City Clerk Sasha Cohen talks to DeKalb Ward 1 alderman Carolyn Morris as she waits to file for re-election Monday, Dec. 12, 2022, at City Hall. Morris was among the first candidates in line at City Hall Monday at 8:30 a.m. when filing opened. (Mark Busch - mbusch@shawmedia.com/Mark Busch - mbusch@shawmedia.com)

Walker said he promises not to take groups of voters for granted, and he wants to do his part to make sure that he does what’s right for the city and its residents.

“The City Council should represent all backgrounds from all walks of life,” Walker said. “We have certain candidates that want to run to minority city leaders begging for votes. Then, it turns into, ‘Remember what I done for you sort of thing?’ Well, for me, it’s just we are going to do what make sense for the people based on what the city’s needs, not just based off one group of people’s ideas or what they want. … I want the votes of every voter that feel I will be great for the city.”

When asked about city efforts to respond to ongoing development concentrated on the south side, and continued crime in the area, Morris said she doesn’t believe one issue is concentrated in a specific part of the city.

“There are pockets of our community that are struggling, and I think that we have to recognize that that’s just room for positive growth,” Morris said. “And that’s where I feel like ward one is. Its had struggles in the past, but it is clearly on the road to recovery is where I see the first ward.”

McAdams said he believes more can be done.

“We want to foster a feeling of belonging and I think that has to be done with interpersonal relationships,” McAdams said. “I think that by consistently staying active in the community, talking to everybody and developing those personal relationships, we do develop the sense of belonging that we need. … These divisions can really cause problems. So, we have to rise above those. I think that working to make sure that we keep our interpersonal relationships cordial and productive regardless of ideology really does help to foster that sense of belonging.”

The final day to file for candidacy in the April 4 consolidated election in Dec. 19.