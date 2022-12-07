DeKalb pastor pleads guilty to disseminating child porn in 2015, sentenced to 14 years in prison

More than seven years after he was charged with disseminating child pornography, scrapped trial dates and three lawyers later, DeKalb pastor Corey D. Butler (right, shown here in this Dec. 2019 Shaw Local file photo with defense lawyer Gene Ognibene) will spend more than a decade in prison after he pleaded guilty Wednesday, Dec. 7, 2022 in front of a DeKalb County judge. Judge Marcy Buick sentenced him to 14 years in the Illinois Department of Corrections. (Mark Busch)