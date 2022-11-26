5 things to do in DeKalb County: Turkey day 5K, “The Polar Express”, Santa Comes to Town and more

1. Kick off the holiday classics season with a free screening of “The Polar Express” at 11 a.m. Friday at the Egyptian Theatre, 135 N. Second St., DeKalb.

No ticket or RSVP is required.

Looking ahead, the Beth Fowler Dance Company will stage “The Nutcracker” ballet from Dec. 2 to 4.

Check out all the upcoming shows, including “A Million Dollar Christmas” on Dec. 17, celebrating the music of Presley, Perkins, Lewis and Cash, and next year’s appearance by Mavis Staples on Feb. 3.

For information, call 815-758-1215 or visit egyptiantheatre.org.

2. Get your Turkey Day started with a little run in support of Neighbor’s House, with the nonprofits Giving Thanks 5K at 8 a.m. Thursday at Hopkins Park, 1403 Sycamore Road, DeKalb.

For information, visit runsignup.com/Race/Events/IL/Dekalb/GivingThanks5K22, neighborshouse.org/nhgt5k.

The course is open for serious runners, joggers and even those who would like to take a stroll with coffee in hand.

All proceeds go to local nonprofit, Neighbors’ House and will help provide over 200 DeKalb County students with academic and relational support throughout the year through After School Kids Club, Summer Reading Vacation, Spring Break Music Vacation.

3. Santa Comes to Town at 6 p.m. in downtown DeKalb on Thursday, Dec. 1, hosted by the DeKalb Chamber of Commerce.

Santa Claus himself will make his way through downtown for the chamber’s annual Lights on Lincoln and Santa Comes to Town event, featuring hot chocolate, caroling at Van Buer Plaza and lighting the downtown Christmas tree.

Santa also will be available for visits in Van Buer Plaza, and the DeKalb transit system will offer a free special route bus to help families get to and from the event.

Sycamore’s 2022 Winter Chocolate Walk will take place from 4 to 8 p.m. Thursday, Dec. 1 starting at Blumen Gardens, 403 Edward St. in Sycamore. The first treat of the evening will also feature a souvenir hot chocolate.

Cost to participate in $12. Shoppers eager to get a start on their holiday lists can sign up online.

5. Bring the kids out to the Kishwaukee Family YMCA’s Christmas Extravaganza event at 2500 Bethany Road in Sycamore from 4 to 7 p.m. Friday, Dec. 2.

The family-friendly event will feature train rides on the Polar Express, live Christmas music, cookie decorating, hot chocolate, carnival games, raffles, candy and prizes, concessions, holiday us crafts and more.

