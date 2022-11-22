Yorkville woman hospitalized, cited for DUI in single-vehicle crash in rural DeKalb County

A Yorkville woman was hospitalized and cited by police for driving under the influence of alcohol after her car crashed in rural Pierce Township, south of DeKalb.

Heather I. Galbreath, 33, of the 1600 block of Cottonwood Trail in Yorkville, was driving a red Cadillac SUV on Perry Road around 5:20 a.m. Sunday, according to the DeKalb County Sheriff’s Office.

Galbreath’s car drove off the roadway on Perry Road, east of Mack Road and went airborne at Mack Road, overturning in a field northwest of the intersection, police said.

Sheriff’s deputies determined Galbreath was under the influence of alcohol.

She suffered injuries as a result of the crash, and was taken by Hinckley paramedics to Northwestern Medicine Kishwaukee Hospital in DeKalb.

Galbreath is charged with driving under the influence of alcohol and improper lane usage.