5 things to do in DeKalb County: Sycamore Pumpkin Festival, Illinois Paranormalists, Autumn Craft & Treasure Market and more

[ Halloween trick-or-treat hours set for DeKalb County ]

1. Sycamore Pumpkin Festival runs through Sunday, Oct. 30

This year’s festival theme, “Wish Upon a Pumpkin,” was created by Vivian Rubicz, a fifth grader at St. Mary’s School in Sycamore.

Friday, Oct. 28 will feature two carnivals and a craft show. The Teen Carnival is located at the intersection of North Sacramento and State streets, while the Kiddie Carnival is at the corner of Somonauk and West Elm streets.

Both carnivals run from 11 a.m. to 10 p.m., but there is a $35 ride special from 4 to 8 p.m. The carnivals are open the same hours Saturday, with the $35 ride special in effect from 5 to 9 p.m. An additional ride special for $30 runs from noon to 4 p.m.

The United Methodist Church Craft Show, 160 Johnson Ave., will run from 11 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. Friday and from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday.

Also on Saturday is the Sycamore Kiwanis Pie-Eating Contest, held at 4 p.m. on the courthouse lawn.

The Sycamore Chamber 10,000 Meter Road Run starts at 9:05 a.m. at the Sycamore Armory that day.

The culmination of the Sycamore Pumpkin Festival, the Pumpkin Festival Parade, kicks off at 1 p.m. Sunday from the corner of Borden Avenue and Somonauk Street.

For a complete list of Pumpkin Fest events, visit sycamorepumpkinfestival.com.

2. Prepare to get your fright on with The Illinois Paranormalists at 8 p.m. Friday, Oct. 28 at the Sandwich Opera House, 140 E. Railroad St. in Sandwich.

Space is limited. The following night’s show on Saturday is sold out. The event is an exploration of the realm of ghost hunting in the haunted Sandwich Opera House.

The ghost hunters will share their experiences in investigating ghost sightings and sounds, relate techniques used in an investigation, and explain a variety of equipment.

For more information, call 815-786-2555, or visit www.sandwichoperahouse.org.

3. Head out to the 50th Autumn Craft & Treasure Market from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday at the Sycamore High School Field House, 427 Spartan Trail, Sycamore.

Sunday hours for the two-day market will be 9 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Proceeds benefit the Sycamore Music Boosters. Admission to the 50th anniversary event is $2 for adults and $1 for students and seniors, free for children younger than 5.

For more information, email sycamoremusicboosters@gmail.com, or visit www.sycamoremusicboosters.com.

4. Enjoy a spooky Halloween-themed concert by the Kishwaukee Symphony Orchestra form 5:30 to 7:30 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 29 at Northern Illinois University’s Boutell Memorial Concert Hall, 550 Lucinda Ave., DeKalb.

For more information about the free performance, visit calendar.niu.edu, or kishorchestra.org.

5. Cozy up by the campfire after trick-or-treating on Halloween with Outdoor Adventures from 8 to 10 p.m. Monday, Oct. 31 at Northern Illinois University’s West Lagoon in DeKalb.

This is a free event. Registration is not required but preferred to account for treats. Find the registration form on the website. For more information, visit: calendar.niu.edu.

