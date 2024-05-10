DeKalb library to host study hours for students’ finals

DeKalb public library in DeKalb, IL on Thursday, May 13, 2021. (Mark Black for Shaw Local)

DeKALB – Are you in ninth through 12th grade with second semester finals coming up? The DeKalb Public Library will host special study hours for teenagers later this month.

The free study hour sessions will run from 5:30 to 8 p.m. May 20 and 21 in the library’s Teen Room, 309 Oak St.

Attendees can study for finals in a comfortable setting. Television and video games will not be available. Snacks also will be provided.

No registration is required to attend.

For information, email stevenm@dkpl.org or call 815-756-9568, ext. 3400.