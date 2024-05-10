Be alert for scam calls, warns DeKalb County sheriff

The DeKalb County Sheriff’s Office is warning area residents about two telephone scams that appear to be circulating in the community.

Residents are reminded not to give out personal information on the phone.

According to a news release from the Sheriff’s Office, the first scenario involves an apparent scammer who calls claiming to be from the DeKalb County Sheriff’s Office. The caller often does not provide a name, or will provide the name of someone who does not work for the Office, authorities said. In the apparent scam, the caller will ask for iTunes gift cards to pay an outstanding warrant.

In the second scenario, an apparent scammer calls from a number listed as 815-215-7575 claiming to be a federal agent, according to the Sheriff’s Office. The caller will then claim that a federal subpoena was missed by the person receiving the call, and that citations were issued.

“The caller is very pushy and argumentative in their attempt to get personal information and they threaten the victim not to drive or they will be arrested,” authorities wrote in a news release.

The Sheriff’s Office also reminds residents that neither their agency or any other law enforcement agency would call someone to ask they pay a bond using iTunes or other gift cards.

And since cash bail was prohibited in Illinois starting in September under the Pretrial Fairness Act, sometimes known as the SAFE-T Act, no one is required to post money on a bond.

If anyone feels they’ve fallen victim to a scam, they’re asked to call their local law enforcement agency to make a report. The DeKalb County Sheriff’s Office also can be reached at its non-emergency number 815-895-2155.