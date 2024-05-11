Kaneland first, Sycamore second in Interstate Eight boys track meet: Daily Chronicle sports roundup for Friday

Boys track and field

Interstate Eight Conference meet: Kaneland, with 194 points, won the Interstate Eight Conference meet at Morris, with Sycamore (175) second.

Kaneland winners included Evan Nosek in the 800 (1:59.58), David Valkanov in the 1,600 (4:22.75) and 3,200 (9:27.93), the 4x800 relay (8:27.18), Brady Betustak in the discus (48.64 meters), Freddy Hassan in the high jump (1.91) and Kyle Rogers in the pole vault (4.27)

Sycamore winners included Aidan Wyzard in the 100 (10.85), 200 (22.27) and long jump (7.02), Eli Crome in the 400 (49.55), the 4x100 relay (43.34), the 4x200 relay (1:32.94), the 4x400 relay (3:25.05) and Dylan Rogers in the triple jump (12.95).

Girls track and field

Class 1A Oregon Sectional: Hinckley-Big Rock took ninth at the 16-team sectional. H-BR’s Isabella Canzoneri took second in the 800 in 2:39.37 to qualify for state. Addison Marquardt took second in the high jump (1.47 meters) to qualify for state.

Badminton

State meet: DeKalb’s Carly Kammes went 2-2 at the state badminton meet, beating Lincoln-Way West’s Dana Bogda 21-15, 21-18, losing to Waubonsie Valley’s Tisha Dubey 21-13, 21-11, beating Mt. Prospect’s Jephi Vince 21-17, 21-11 and losing to Maine South’s Jillian Rothenbergher 21-16, 21-11.

Baseball

Neuqua Valley 4, DeKalb 2: Kees struck out seven and allowed two earned runs over six innings, and went 1 for 3 with an RBI at the plate, and Black went 2 for 3 for the Barbs.

La Salle-Peru 8, Sycamore 4: The visiting Cavaliers scored four runs in the top of the fifth and built an 8-1 lead, then held off a late Sycamore rally. Davis Collie was 2 for 4 with two doubles and a run scored and Kyle Hartmann was 2 for 3 for Sycamore.

Washington 14, Kaneland 3: Washington scored 10 runs in the top of the seventh to blow open a close game in Maple Park. Alex Schiefer struck out 11 over five innings, allowing four runs on four hits for Kaneland. Zach Ramos and Parker Violett had RBIs.

Serena 10-15, Indian Creek 0-4: Jakob McNally was 2 for 3 with a double, run scored and an RBI for Indian Creek in the second game of the doubleheader. The Timberwolves were no-hit in the first game that went five innings.

Softball

Neuqua Valley 5, DeKalb 0: Neuqua Valley’s Ava Drehs tossed a two-hitter with 16 strikeouts. Sydney Myles had a triple and Maddy Myers had a single for the two hits for DeKalb (4-19). DeKalb pitcher Ayla Gould struck out three in the loss.

Oswego 8, Sycamore 7: The host Panthers scored two runs in the bottom of the seventh inning for extra innings and won the nonconference game with one run in the eighth. Faith Heil was 2 for 4 with a homer, two runs scored and five RBIs, and Addison McLaughlin was 3 for 4 with two doubles and three runs scored for Sycamore.

Indian Creek 14, Earlville 3: Visiting Indian Creek scored three runs in the first inning, three in the second and eight in the seventh. Emily Frazier was 4 for 4 with two home runs, two runs scored and four RBIs, and Hazel Tatro was 3 for 5 with a homer, three runs scored and five RBIs for the Timberwolves.

Genoa-Kingston 14, Byron 7: Emily Trzynka went 3 for 4 with a double, four runs scored and three RBIs and Olivia Vasak was 2 for 4 with a double, two runs scored and three RBIs for the Cogs.