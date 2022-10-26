Waterman crash sends motorcyclist to Valley West hospital with serious injuries

A motorcyclist was hospitalized with serious injuries over the weekend after a two-vehicle crash in Waterman, according to the DeKalb County Sheriff’s Office.

According to a news release from the sheriff’s office, deputies and crews with the Waterman and Somonauk fire departments responded to a two-vehicle crash about 4:12 p.m. Saturday at Illinois Route 23 and Chicago Road and Waterman.

A 2007 Toyota Camry driven by a 19-year-old Waterman woman was driving south on Route 23 when police said a 2020 Triumph motorcycle driven by a 58-year-old Leland man rear-ended the Toyota, according to the release.

The motorcycle driver suffered serious but non-life-threatening injuries, police said. He was taken by paramedics to Northwestern Medicine Valley West Hospital in Sandwich.

Both vehicles were towed from the crash site.

No citations or arrests have been reported in the crash as of this week.