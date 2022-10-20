5 things to do in DeKalb County: ‘1619: The Journey of a People,’ Toddler Halloween parade, Fall concert, and more

1. Check out a performance of “1619: The Journey of a People,” a dynamic theatrical exploration of the 400-year journey of African Americans from 6 to 8 p.m. Thursday at the Egyptian Theatre, 135 N. Second St. in DeKalb.

The musical is told through the eyes of three modern characters who will leave audiences “inspired and challenged about the progress of America’s African sons and daughters,” according to the playbook. The show will feature singers, actors, spoken word artists and dancers and appeals to all ages.

The musical is free and open to the public.

For information, visit calendar.niu.edu/event/1619_the_journey_of_a_people.

2. Check out a fall concert by the Kishwaukee Concert Band at 3 p.m. Sunday in Boutell Memorial Concert Hall on Northern Illinois University Campus.

There is no charge for admission, and Boutell Hall is handicap accessible.

For information, visit kishconcertband.org/schedule.html.

3. Settle in for another scary movie as the Egyptian Theatre’s Horror Film Series continues this week with “The Shining” at 7 p.m. Tuesday at the theater, 135 N. Second St. in DeKalb.

Next week will feature a free screening of “Hocus Pocus” at 6:30 p.m. Oct., 27, followed by “The Rocky Horror Picture Show” at 8 p.m. Oct. 28.

For information, visit egyptiantheatre.org.

4. Gather up the kids and come out to Toddler Halloween Trick-or-Treat Parade with two offerings this weekend at the DeKalb Public Library, 309 Oak St. in DeKalb.

Saturday’s parade will run from 10 to 10:30 a.m, and Sunday’s parade will be from 10:30 to 11 a.m.

The parade is free and open to all, with no registration required.

For information, call 815-756-9568, ext. 3350, email theresaw@dkpl.org, or visit dkpl.org.

5. Get into the holiday spirit by attending the downtown Sycamore cake-cutting to kick off 2022 Sycamore Pumpkin Festival at 5 p.m. Wednesday near the courthouse on North Maple Street.

The Sycamore Pumpkin Festival will kick into gear with the cutting of a giant cake, donated by Hy-Vee, near the courthouse on North Maple Street. This year’s festival theme, “Wish Upon a Pumpkin,” was created by Vivian Rubicz, a fifth grader at St. Mary’s School in Sycamore.

On Thursday, Oct. 27, games, storytime and treats for those in kindergarten through fifth grade will be hosted from 6 to 7:30 p.m. at the Sycamore Public Library. Those attending are encouraged to wear a costume.

Friday, Oct. 28 will feature two carnivals and a craft show. The Teen Carnival is located at the intersection of North Sacramento and State streets, while the Kiddie Carnival is at the corner of Somonauk and West Elm streets.

For a complete list of Pumpkin Fest events, stay tuned to the Daily Chronicle, www.shawlocal.com/daily-chronicle or visit sycamorepumpkinfestival.com.

