Prosecutors: Harvey man accused of murder flooded cell block, defaced cell with human waste, exposed himself on video

Rashad Richmond, 26, of the 100 block of West 157th Street, Harvey, (shown here in this 2019 photo provided by the DeKalb County Jail) was charged in December 2019 with the fatal shooting death of Jeffrey L. Carson Jr., 29, of Naperville. Richmond on Tuesday, Oct. 19, 2022 faced additional charges of tampering with a fire system, a class 4 felony, misdemeanor criminal defacement of government property. (Courthouse photo by Mark Black for Shaw Local) (Provided by DeKalb County Jail)