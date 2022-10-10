Chicago man dies after two-car crash near Genoa

A Chicago man died after a two-car crash near Genoa over the weekend, according to the DeKalb County Sheriff’s Office.
The crash occurred around 7:30 a.m. Saturday at North State and Melms Roads north of Genoa, the sheriff’s office reported.
Steven M. Brichetto, 60, of Chicago, was pronounced dead by authorities on the scene. A driver of a second vehicle, a 52-year-old Garden Prairie woman, was taken by paramedics to Javon Bea Hospital in Rockford with serious but non-life threatening injuries, according to the sheriff’s office.
Police authorities responded to the two-vehicle crash near Genoa Saturday morning, along with a paramedic emergency helicopter.
Authorities report that a maroon 2018 Toyota Rav 2, driven by Brichetto, was headed westbound on Melms Road, while a 2015 black Jeep Renegade, driven by the Garden Prairie woman, was traveling southbound on North State Road. The Toyota reportedly pulled in front of the Jeep and the vehicles collided in the intersection, according to the sheriff’s office.
Both drivers had to be extricated by first responders. Brichetto was pronounced dead and the woman was taken to the Rockford hospital.
No arrests or criminal charges have been announced in the crash as of Monday.
Authorities with the Genoa-Kingston Fire Department and the Kirkland Fire Department also assisted. The crash remains under investigation by the sheriff’s office and the DeKalb County Coroner’s Office.