Newest DeKalb development, ‘Project Verdant’ gets preliminary approval for unknown Park 88 project

DeKALB – Plans for DeKalb’s latest development, dubbed “Project Verdant” received preliminary support this week, though not much is known about prospective development plans which could see a project set up in Park 88 near the interstate.

Plan commission action taken at Monday’s meeting helps provide for the applicant’s request for a one-lot subdivision consisting of 15.6 acres along the north side of Macom Drive, across from the Target Distribution Center, according to city documents.

It remains unclear what use the future development would serve.

City Planner Dan Olson said Wednesday the use would need to be permitted in the Park 88 development agreement.

The Park 88 subdivision, located on the city’s south side, is already home to 3M and the Target Distribution Center, among others.

There are number of steps that would need to take place before a development could set up shop in the industrial subdivision.

Along with the preliminary and final plans, the applicant is required to submit engineering, landscaping and architectural elevations for the project site at a later date.