5 things to do in DeKalb County: Homecoming football, Back Alley Market, Spooky Academy and more

1. Check out a homecoming football game – there are plenty to choose from this week:

DeKalb High School: Barbs vs. Naperville Central at 7 p.m. Friday at 501 W. Dresser Road in DeKalb

Sycamore High School: Spartans vs. Woodstock North at 7 p.m. Friday at 427 Spartan Trail in Sycamore

Genoa-Kingston High School: Cogs vs. Dixon at 7 p.m. Friday at 980 Park Avenue in Genoa.

Northern Illinois University (115th homecoming):

New this year: from 5 to 8 p.m. Thursday: the Downhome in Downtown DeKalb: A Huskie Homecoming Block Party, open to the community, in and around the Egyptian Theatre, 135 N. Second St. in DeKalb. A full lineup of events is offered. If it rains, festivities will be moved inside the Egyptian.

Thursday: Naming ceremony for the Peters Campus Life Building dedication at 3 p.m. in the Campus Life Building on NIU campus.

Thursday: Homecoming Block Party in downtown DeKalb at 5 p.m. on Second Street and Palmer Court.

Friday: Naming ceremony for the Fannie Ruth Patterson Complex (New Hall) at 3 p.m. at New Hall on NIU campus.

Saturday: Huskies vs. Toledo homecoming football game at 2:30 p.m. at Huskie Stadium in DeKalb.

For information, visit: calendar.niu.edu, niu.edu/homecoming.

2. Enjoy some neighborhood (or early Christmas) shopping at the Back Alley Market in downtown DeKalb from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday.

The market will take place on North Second Street and Palmer Court, downtown DeKalb and feature more than 80 vendors showcasing artists, jewelry makers, candle makers, demonstrations, food trucks and more.

For information, visit: www.facebook.com/palmerct.

3. Head to the Egyptian Theatre for an evening of laughs with An Evening of Lewberger, a comedy team, at 8 p.m. Friday at 135 N. Second St.

A meet-and-greet option is also offered with the three-man comedy band.

For information, visit: egyptiantheatre.org.

4. Head out to Elburn for the 36th Annual DuKane A.B.A.T.E. Toy and Food Run from 9:30 a.m. to 6 p.m. Sunday at Knuckleheads Tavern, 108 E. North St., Elburn.

Participants can register at Knuckleheads Tavern among several Elburn sites. Live music will run until 12:30 p.m. Cost: $20 per person and new toy or food donation.

Runners will be escorted by the Elburn Police Department. A bike parade begins at 12:30 p.m. headed to Sycamore Speedway for fun events until 6 p.m., with live music.

For information, call 630-618-7551, email lsoleson@comcast.net, or visit www.eventbrite.com/e/dukane-abate-36th-annual-toy-and-food-run-tickets-409511187987.

5. Get in the seasonal mood by bringing the kids to Family Fun Science: Spooky Academy from 10 to 11 a.m. Saturday at the DeKalb Public Library, 309 Oak St. in DeKalb.

NIU Anatomy will help participants make brain hats that teach the parts of the human brain. Participants will also make clay GI tracts to show how Halloween candy travels through bodies.

Attendees will play with bones and put together a human skeleton. Registration is required.

For information, call 815-756-9568, ext. 3350, email lauraw@dkpl.org, or visit dkpl.org.

