DeKalb man, 30, dies from injuries after motorcycle crash in Sycamore: Police

SYCAMORE – A DeKalb man succumbed to his injuries after a motorcycle he was driving was involved in a crash with an SUV at a Sycamore intersection Monday, said police in a Tuesday update.
Adrian Lopez, 30, of DeKalb, died from injuries he suffered during the crash after he was taken to Northwestern Medicine Kishwaukee Hospital in DeKalb by Sycamore paramedics.
Two passengers of the SUV involved in the crash were also hospitalized, Sycamore police said Tuesday.
The crash was reported shortly after 4:30 p.m. Monday at the intersection of DeKalb Avenue and Mercantile Drive. A 2011 Triumph motorcycle and a 2017 GMC Arcadia SUV collided in the intersection, police said.
Paramedics transported those injured to the hospital.
Sycamore police had asked the public to avoid the intersection as emergency crews responded. The road was reopened after about three hours.
The fatal crash remains under investigation of the Sycamore Police Department, with assistance from the DeKalb County Sheriff’s Office.