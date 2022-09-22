5 things to do in DeKalb County: DeKalb Corn Classic, “The Crucible,” Harvest of the Quilts, Malta Fall Garland Festival

1. Check out the opening weekend of Stage Coach Players’ production of Arthur Miller’s “The Crucible,” playing through Oct. 2 at 126 S. Fifth St. in DeKalb.

Opening night kicks off with curtain call at 7:30 p.m. Thursday. The drama revolves around the Salem Witch Trials and those who are wrongly accused of practicing witchcraft.

Upcoming performances begin at 7:30 p.m. Fridays and Saturdays, and 2 p.m. Sundays.

For information or to buy tickets, visit stagecoachplayers.com. Those interested can also call the box office at 815-758-1940.

2. The DeKalb County Quilters’ Guild will host its annual Harvest of the Quilts this weekend at the DeKalb Sports and Recreation Center, 1765 S. Fourth St., DeKalb.

The event will help guild members share their love of quilting. More than 120 quilted pieces submitted by quilters from all over our community in sizes from bed quilts to wall hangings to miniature quilts will be displayed, according to a news release.

The show runs from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday and 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Sunday at the DeKalb Sports and Recreation Center, 1765 S. Fourth St., DeKalb. Adult admission is $8 and can be paid at the door. Adolescents ages 12 to 18 are $5 and children 11 and under get in free.

For information, visit dcqg.org.

3. Head out to Malta’s Fall Garland Festival from 2:30 to 10 p.m. Saturday at Adams and Third streets in Malta.

The one-day, family-friendly festival will celebrate the start of Autumn with live music, food truck offerings and family activities, including a bounce house, juggler, giant Jenga and other events. Food trucks available by Big D’s Hot Dogs, Sweet Butts Cotton Candy, Remington’s Gastropub and Tacos Al Pastor No. 1.

For information and to check out the full lineup of events, call 815-761-1487, email brendajergens@gmail.com, or visit maltagarlandfest.com.

4. Check out the Anime Film Festival, part of a lineup of events from 6 to 10 p.m. Saturday at the Egyptian Theatre at the Egyptian Theatre, 135 N. Second St., DeKalb.

Open to the public, the free film festival is sponsored by the Northern Illinois University Division of Academic Diversity, Equity and Inclusion and the NIU Asian American Resource Center.

The theater announced the next event will be a BOO’ze & Spirits Flashlight Tour at 8 p.m. Sept. 30.

For information or to buy tickets, visit egyptiantheatre.org.

5. Get your steps in at the 42nd annual DeKalb Corn Classic 10K and 5K at 8:15 a.m. Sunday in downtown DeKalb.

Beginning and ending in downtown DeKalb, the route will take runners through historical neighborhoods, along the Kishwaukee River via Prairie Park, through Northern Illinois University campus and Huskie Stadium. The trek will end in Van Buer Plaza with a post-race celebration.

On-course entertainment includes the Black Tie Jazz Trio, NIU’s Huskie Marching Band, The Banda, and Steelband.

For information or to sign up, visit dekalbcornclassic.org.

