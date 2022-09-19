Three children hospitalized after car crash in Malta Township: Cops

Three children under 8 were hospitalized after a two-car crash west of DeKalb in Malta Township over the weekend, according to the DeKalb County Sheriff’s Office.

The crash was reported just after 12:30 p.m. Sunday near the intersection of Shabbona and Fairview roads, stated a news release from the sheriff’s office.

The three children traveling in a white 2022 Kia Telluride driven by a 44-year-old Lombard woman were taken by DeKalb paramedics to Northwestern Medicine Kishwaukee Hospital for non-life threatening injuries, police said.

The driver of the Kia was headed southbound on Shabbona Road and approaching Fairview Road, when the car failed to yield to traffic and attempted to turn east onto Fairview Road, police said. The Kia collided with a second vehicle, a grey 2017 Dodge Ram driven by a 28-year-old man from Orland Park. The Dodge Ram collided with the rear driver’s side of the Kia, spinning the Kia around where it struck a fence south of the intersection.

The Dodge Ram then collided head-on with a utility pole also south of the intersection, according to the sheriff’s office. The man and three passengers inside the Dodge did not report injuries, police said.

The woman driver of the Kia was also not injured, however, three children inside the car were hospitalized.

No citations or arrests have yet been announced by the DeKalb County Sheriff’s Office as of noon Monday.