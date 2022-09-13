Car vs. house crash sends two to hospital in DeKalb: Cops

DeKALB – Two drivers were hospitalized this past weekend after a collision between two cars caused one to crash into a house in DeKalb, said Police Chief David Byrd.
DeKalb police responded to the 800 block of South First Street Sunday morning for reports of a car crashing into a home.
“The two cars struck each other and at least one struck the home,” Byrd said Monday. Both drivers were taken to Northwestern Medicine Kishwaukee Hospital in DeKalb after complaining about pain, Byrd said.
The incident remains under DeKalb police investigation, and no arrests have yet been made. Byrd said police don’t yet know what might have caused the crash.
No one inside the home was injured, though the house suffered some structural damage to its foundation, Byrd said.