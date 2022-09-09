DeKalb D428 outlines remote learning plans for COVID-19-related illnesses

DeKalb – The DeKalb District 428 school board took a close look this week at remote learning plans aimed at supporting students who may be excluded from in-person instruction due to COVID-19- related illnesses.

The board’s discussion stemmed from a recommendation made by the Illinois State Board of Education calling for 2.5 hours of synchronous instruction. In addition, the district will add five remote teachers to support teaching and learning for excluded students.

The school board authorized the administration’s staffing request to add five remote teachers in a 6-0 vote.

While the district is not contact tracing this year, the DeKalb County Health Department is. Once a student has been excluded from in-person instruction and their family notifies the school, the district will extend an opportunity for remote learning.

Under the district’s plans, there are some changes to note going forward.

Among the biggest shifts at the elementary school level is that teachers will not be expected to do parallel teaching this school year, said Billy Hueramo, district director of teaching and learning-elementary.

“We found that was more of a distraction than being able to teach our students effectively and efficiently as they were on the camera,” Hueramo said.

Hueramo said teachers at the elementary schools intend to approach remote learning differently going forward.

“They’re actually getting more time with somebody directly than if they do in parallel,” Hueramo said. “Because as you all know parallel teaching, our teachers are more likely focused on the students in person than the ones on the cameras. This allows them to be able to focus on those students.”

Sarah Montgomery, district director of teaching and learning-secondary, said students in high school may notice that teachers will have their cameras on for synchronous instruction, live demonstrations or when course material is of importance to see.

She said teachers will direct students to use their assigned learning management platform, Canvas or Google Classroom, to provide organization for their work.

If a substitute is filling in, that teacher will not have their camera on.

Montgomery said teachers will leave instructions for students through their learning management platform.

Both Hueramo and Montgomery said the district’s remote learning plans include added teaching support for bilingual students as well.