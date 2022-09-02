Owners of Paraiso Minimarket hope to open new grocery store, restaurant in DeKalb

DeKALB – A new grocery store and a small restaurant could set up shop next to the Association for Individual Development (AID), right on the edge of the city’s downtown area.
The city has received a petition from the owners of Paraiso Minimarket requesting the rezoning of property at 304 N. Sixth St. to accommodate the business proposal, according to documents released ahead of Tuesday’s DeKalb Planning and Zoning Commission meeting, set for 6 p.m. in the Yusunas Meeting Room at the DeKalb Public Library.
The building is owned by the estate of George D. Embree and is 9,900 square feet in total, with 3,100 square feet occupied by AID, which plans to remain in its portion of the site. The remainder of the site would be occupied by the petitioners, Martin Garcia Miranda and Paulina Chavez Martinez.
The petitioners have submitted to the city a proposed layout of the grocery store and restaurant. The latter would occupy 400 square feet and have 30 seats.
There will be two access points to the grocery store from Oak Street, according to city documents. The owners and the city are in the middle of ironing out details regarding a striping plan for the parking lot as the paved area between the building and Oak Street is located in a city right-of-way.
With all the building uses for the site, the city will require 46 parking spaces, according to city documents.
The petitioners have indicated to the city that they intend to have their employees park in the private lot across from Oak Street, which will be resurfaced and re-striped, according to city documents. The number of available parking spaces there is 48 to 50.
The proposed plan aligns with the city’s 2022 comprehensive plan update that was approved at a recent city council meeting, according to city documents.
City staff is recommending approval of the petitioners’ rezoning request.