Rockford man charged with 2019 armed robbery of Boost Mobile store in DeKalb

SYCAMORE – A Rockford man is facing criminal charges after police say he was one of five people who robbed a DeKalb Boost Mobile store at gunpoint in summer 2019.
Ahmari A. Cooper, 22, of the 1300 block of Garrison Avenue in Rockford is charged with armed robbery, a class X felony, and aggravated robbery in the alleged incident which occurred Aug. 3, 2019, according to DeKalb County court records. If convicted of the most serious crime, armed robbery, Cooper could face up to 30 years in prison.
The robbery occurred about 7 p.m. Aug. 3, court records allege, when a group of five people entered the Boost Mobile cellphone store at 901 Lucinda Avenue, Unit G in DeKalb.
One of the men, identified by police as Jyrese Mallett, allegedly brandished a handgun and pointed it at the store’s clerk, who is a juvenile, records show. The other four individuals, including Cooper, allegedly took items from the store, including cash from the cash register and cellular phones.
Mallett was arrested in April 2020, court records show, and also is charged with armed robbery. He was given a $50,000 bond by Circuit Court Judge Philip Montgomery. Mallett posted $5,000 bail April 17, 2020, records show, and is next set to appear for a status hearing on his charges Sept. 14 in front of Circuit Court Judge Marcy Buick.
Cooper appeared before Montgomery on Monday for a bond hearing and was represented by attorney Robert Carlson of the Dekalb County Public Defender’s Office. Montgomery issued a $500,000 bond for Cooper, who would have to post 10% of that, or $50,000 to be released from jail.
Montgomery said Cooper is on a federal parole related to a bank robbery.
Cooper is scheduled to appear for a status hearing on the charges at 2:30 p.m. Sept. 7.