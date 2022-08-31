Rockford man charged with 2019 armed robbery of Boost Mobile store in DeKalb

Ahmari A. Cooper, 22, of the 1300 block of Garrison Avenue in Rockford, is charged with armed robbery, a class X felony, and aggravated robbery in an alleged armed robbery of a DeKalb Boost Mobile store which occurred Aug. 3, 2019, according to DeKalb County court records. If convicted of the most serious crime, armed robbery, Cooper could face up to 30 years in prison. (Inset photo provided by DeKalb County Jail, courthouse photo by Mark Black for Shaw Local) (Shaw Local News Network)